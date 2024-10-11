Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
"My disguise is perfect, no one will ever spot me!"
Made up fact of the day: many male Cardinals have red/green color blindness and think they are the masters of camouflage.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Tags
funny
,
nature
,
birds
,
bird
