287 / 365
No one can see me back here
Our Catbirds migrate through twice a year but are not allowed to sit out in the open because, if they try, they will get their heads pecked by the resident Mockingbirds. This one thinks he's in hiding but I got... somewhat of a photo.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
287
birds
bird
birding
catbird
Dave
ace
Nice capture
October 13th, 2024
