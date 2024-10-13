Previous
No one can see me back here by peachfront
No one can see me back here

Our Catbirds migrate through twice a year but are not allowed to sit out in the open because, if they try, they will get their heads pecked by the resident Mockingbirds. This one thinks he's in hiding but I got... somewhat of a photo.
Dave ace
Nice capture
October 13th, 2024  
