Previous
292 / 365
Sticker Redesign
First day of early voting. If you believe science is real, you know what to do.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
0
0
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
2
365
Galaxy S24 Ultra
18th October 2024 11:18am
sticker
louisiana
voted
