Why oh why by peachfront
293 / 365

Why oh why

My neighbor's barbeque sent so much smoke into my yard that I thought their house was on fire. Sigh...
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
80% complete

