294 / 365
Spoiled for choice
As a lovebird, Nyota spends a lot of time chewing old computer manuals to make tail ribbons. She also likes to customize all these different boxes for Boo to play on. He doesn't seem to know where to begin today!
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So. Cute
October 20th, 2024
