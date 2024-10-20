Previous
Spoiled for choice by peachfront
Spoiled for choice

As a lovebird, Nyota spends a lot of time chewing old computer manuals to make tail ribbons. She also likes to customize all these different boxes for Boo to play on. He doesn't seem to know where to begin today!
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So. Cute
October 20th, 2024  
