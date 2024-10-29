Sign up
Previous
303 / 365
No one will ever spot me here
"Sometimes I impress myself with my own powers of stealth and camouflage... the CIA should take note of my gifts."-- House Sparrow
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
3
3
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th October 2024 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
birding
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
haha playing koala!
October 29th, 2024
Wendy
ace
favable :-)
October 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Picture perfect
October 29th, 2024
