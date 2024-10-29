Previous
No one will ever spot me here by peachfront
303 / 365

No one will ever spot me here

"Sometimes I impress myself with my own powers of stealth and camouflage... the CIA should take note of my gifts."-- House Sparrow
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
83% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha playing koala!
October 29th, 2024  
Wendy ace
favable :-)
October 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Picture perfect
October 29th, 2024  
