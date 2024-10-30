Sign up
Previous
304 / 365
"I posed for you"
Nyota, my rescue lovebird from Hurricane Isaac in 2012, stood still & posed for approximately 20 seconds today...so I grabbed a snapshot before she returned to her regularly scheduled hyperactivity.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
2
3
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
bird
,
pet
,
lovebird
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great shot
October 30th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful feather details fav!
October 30th, 2024
