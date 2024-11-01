Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
306 / 365
Portrait of a fiftysomething parrot
Silly Cookie has a feather fluff on his beak. Sorry to make such a dark photo... Every time we tried to take a walk today, it started raining and it has been dark all morning in the aviary...
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
306
photos
15
followers
13
following
83% complete
View this month »
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st November 2024 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
parrot
,
bird
,
amazon
,
pet
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect
November 1st, 2024
Dave
ace
beautiful detail
November 1st, 2024
Peachfront
@365projectorgchristine
@darchibald
thanks
November 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close