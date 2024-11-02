Previous
Yasss, it's a great day to be a parrot by peachfront
Cookie the fifty-something Yellow-crowned Amazon couldn't go out walking yesterday because it rained every time we got out his backpack but today all was right with the world...
Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a kind parrot
November 2nd, 2024  
