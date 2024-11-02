Sign up
Previous
307 / 365
Yasss, it's a great day to be a parrot
Cookie the fifty-something Yellow-crowned Amazon couldn't go out walking yesterday because it rained every time we got out his backpack but today all was right with the world...
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
1
1
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
307
photos
15
followers
13
following
84% complete
View this month »
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd November 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
parrot
,
bird
,
amazon
,
sunny
,
pet
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a kind parrot
November 2nd, 2024
