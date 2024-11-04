Previous
Hawk and goose by peachfront
309 / 365

Hawk and goose

A couple of wooden carvings from the 1990s.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
84% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice carving
November 4th, 2024  
