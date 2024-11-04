Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
309 / 365
Hawk and goose
A couple of wooden carvings from the 1990s.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
309
photos
15
followers
13
following
84% complete
View this month »
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
4th November 2024 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
wood
,
sculpture
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice carving
November 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close