First bird of the workshop by peachfront
311 / 365

First bird of the workshop

Very first photography session of the tour began when we discovered a small flock of Yellow-tufted Woodpeckers at the lunch spot... Good bird, harsh light...
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
86% complete

