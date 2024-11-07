Sign up
311 / 365
First bird of the workshop
Very first photography session of the tour began when we discovered a small flock of Yellow-tufted Woodpeckers at the lunch spot... Good bird, harsh light...
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
colorful
,
woodpecker
