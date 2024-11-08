Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
313 / 365
Flying woodnymph
Male Fork-tailed Woodnymph at Waqanki. If the EXIF data doesn't make sense, it's because it isn't commenting that I used multi-flash here. I do not recommend just randomly photographing hummingbirds at 1/200 speed at f/20 aperture!
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
317
photos
14
followers
13
following
86% complete
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
8th November 2024 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
flying
,
hummingbirds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close