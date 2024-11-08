Previous
Flying woodnymph by peachfront
313 / 365

Flying woodnymph

Male Fork-tailed Woodnymph at Waqanki. If the EXIF data doesn't make sense, it's because it isn't commenting that I used multi-flash here. I do not recommend just randomly photographing hummingbirds at 1/200 speed at f/20 aperture!
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
86% complete

