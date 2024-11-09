Previous
White-necked Jacobin by peachfront
White-necked Jacobin

All adult males and perhaps 10% of adult females look like this. Taken with multiflash.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Peachfront

As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
