315 / 365
Peruvian Racket Tail
A male Peruvian Racket Tail complete with tail rackets and orange puff "boots." Photographed handheld at a garden feeder.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
319
photos
14
followers
13
following
87% complete
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th November 2024 9:22am
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
rare
,
birding
