Peruvian Racket Tail by peachfront
315 / 365

Peruvian Racket Tail

A male Peruvian Racket Tail complete with tail rackets and orange puff "boots." Photographed handheld at a garden feeder.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
87% complete

