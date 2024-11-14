Previous
Little Woodstar by peachfront
319 / 365

Little Woodstar

To give you an idea of the size of this tiny hummingbird, the pink & yellow flowers are Lantana flowers. This bird did not come to feeders but was easily found in gardens.
14th November 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous I love the wings
November 23rd, 2024  
