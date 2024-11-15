Previous
Next
Grumpy by peachfront
319 / 365

Grumpy

"While it's true I don't like you, that doesn't make you special, I mostly don't like anyone" -- male Rufous-crested Coquette with attitude. Handheld.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful bird I've never heard of! Terrfic dof!
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact