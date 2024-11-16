Previous
Wire-crested Thorntail by peachfront
Wire-crested Thorntail

I'm pretty sure I have better photos of this charming species in my files but I'm out of steam for the day. May replace this image later with a better one for this date.
16th November 2024

Peachfront

Christine Sztukowski ace
So amazing
November 23rd, 2024  
