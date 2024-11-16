Sign up
321 / 365
Wire-crested Thorntail
I'm pretty sure I have better photos of this charming species in my files but I'm out of steam for the day. May replace this image later with a better one for this date.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Tags
birds
bird
hummingbird
hummingbirds
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So amazing
November 23rd, 2024
