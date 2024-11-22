Previous
Do you want to know a secret, do you promise not to tell by peachfront
325 / 365

Do you want to know a secret, do you promise not to tell

Boobear the 28 year old cockatiel and Nyota the hurricane lovebird still so much in love after all these years...
22nd November 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Barb ace
Sweet capture!
November 22nd, 2024  
