325 / 365
Do you want to know a secret, do you promise not to tell
Boobear the 28 year old cockatiel and Nyota the hurricane lovebird still so much in love after all these years...
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
3
1
2
365
Galaxy S24 Ultra
22nd November 2024 9:48am
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
pet
,
cockatiel
,
lovebird
Barb
ace
Sweet capture!
November 22nd, 2024
