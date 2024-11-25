Sign up
Previous
330 / 365
Think we'll have Japanese plums by Christmas?
My "keep the Coolpix alive" picture of the month features these flowers that are fading fast on my Japanese plum trees.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
1
1
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
330
photos
15
followers
13
following
1
1
1
365
COOLPIX P610
25th November 2024 3:31pm
Public
fruit
flowers
trees
garden
closeup
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 25th, 2024
