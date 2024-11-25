Previous
Think we'll have Japanese plums by Christmas? by peachfront
330 / 365

Think we'll have Japanese plums by Christmas?

My "keep the Coolpix alive" picture of the month features these flowers that are fading fast on my Japanese plum trees.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact