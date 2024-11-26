Previous
Our Love is Troo by peachfront
Our Love is Troo

The enduring love of Boobear the 28-year-old Cockatiel and Nyota the hurricane Lovebird is an inspiration to us all!!!!

The usual paywall-free link to save me a lot of typing about their story: https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
