331 / 365
Our Love is Troo
The enduring love of Boobear the 28-year-old Cockatiel and Nyota the hurricane Lovebird is an inspiration to us all!!!!
The usual paywall-free link to save me a lot of typing about their story:
https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
bird
,
pet
,
cockatiel
,
lovebird
