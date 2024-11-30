Previous
Nyota and Boobear snuggle on a cold but sunny day by peachfront
335 / 365

Nyota and Boobear snuggle on a cold but sunny day

With the sparkle of sunlight behind them, Boobear the 28-year-old cockatiel and Nyota the hurricane lovebird snuggle up together.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Barb ace
So sweet! Nice bokeh background!
November 30th, 2024  
