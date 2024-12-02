Sign up
Previous
337 / 365
It's a great day to be a fiftysomething parrot...
Cookie the fifty-something Yellow-crowned Amazon parrot is snuggling into his backpack before our walk under cloudless blue skies.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
337
photos
15
followers
13
following
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
2nd December 2024 12:11pm
Tags
birds
,
parrot
,
bird
,
amazon
,
pet
