339 / 365
"Where are my buddies?"
Nyota the lovebird steals a moment from preening Boobear the 28-year-old cockatiel to look out the window.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
pets
,
bird
,
pet
,
lovebird
