"Scoot over, this ain't about you" by peachfront
342 / 365

"Scoot over, this ain't about you"

Nyota the lovebird built this nestbox but Boobear the 28-year-old cockatiel is taking the credit.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details

