Previous
343 / 365
"I did not authorize this miserable drizzle"
Spot the disgruntled female Downy Woodpecker in the rain. Shot through the window, I'm not eager to get out in that mess either.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
bird
,
backyard
,
woodpecker
,
birding
