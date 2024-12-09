Previous
Ugh, I don't know how to photograph small items by peachfront
344 / 365

Ugh, I don't know how to photograph small items

I have a few vintage items plus literal tons of collectible minerals but I can't figure out how to photograph them. Suggestions welcome. Today's shot was a quickie of some stocking stuffers I'd love to sell before the holidays but who knows.
Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
94% complete

