Previous
344 / 365
Ugh, I don't know how to photograph small items
I have a few vintage items plus literal tons of collectible minerals but I can't figure out how to photograph them. Suggestions welcome. Today's shot was a quickie of some stocking stuffers I'd love to sell before the holidays but who knows.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
344
photos
15
followers
13
following
94% complete
View this month »
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Tags
jewelry
,
still life
,
collections
,
collectible
