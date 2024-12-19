Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
354 / 365
Boobear loves getting his crest preened
The continuing adventures of Boobear the 28-year-old cockatiel and Nyota the storm-tossed lovebird...
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
354
photos
15
followers
13
following
96% complete
View this month »
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
19th December 2024 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
pet
,
cockatiel
,
lovebird
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cute
December 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Sweet!
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close