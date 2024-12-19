Previous
Boobear loves getting his crest preened by peachfront
354 / 365

Boobear loves getting his crest preened

The continuing adventures of Boobear the 28-year-old cockatiel and Nyota the storm-tossed lovebird...
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
96% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
December 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Sweet!
December 20th, 2024  
