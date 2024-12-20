Previous
Cookie is the elf on the shelf by peachfront
355 / 365

Cookie is the elf on the shelf

Urgh, I forgot to order him a new costume for this year. This one from a previous Christmas is pretty beaten up but Cookie the 50something Yellow-crowned Amazon insists on customizing his outfits...
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
97% complete

Wendy ace
Oh Cookie... lol
December 20th, 2024  
