Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
355 / 365
Cookie is the elf on the shelf
Urgh, I forgot to order him a new costume for this year. This one from a previous Christmas is pretty beaten up but Cookie the 50something Yellow-crowned Amazon insists on customizing his outfits...
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
355
photos
15
followers
13
following
97% complete
View this month »
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th December 2024 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
parrot
,
bird
,
amazon
,
pet
Wendy
ace
Oh Cookie... lol
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close