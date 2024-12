Through a dirty window 7:42 AM first day of winter

At least one of my winter hummingbirds is sleeping in the Turk's Cap & salvia flowers right below my winter. The birb woke up ready to sip... Also grabbed a shot of Hermit Thrush that proves birb's a Hermit & not some other kind of thrush. Should probably CLEAN my window but I tell myself a little grime keeps the birds from hitting it.