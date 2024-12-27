Previous
Some random shots from around the hood by peachfront
362 / 365

Some random shots from around the hood

It's a collage but I took one of the shots this morning before I made it so it counts as my daily 365 exercise. :-) I shot the others last night when there is a greater selection of items lighted up. The snowman house goes 24/7 apparently.
27th December 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
99% complete

