The dreams I dreamed for you by peachfront
364 / 365

The dreams I dreamed for you

My Hermit Thrush is studiously ignoring me but I think this is the first time I was allowed to "shoot" my winter guest from the outdoors instead of from behind window glass...
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
99% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular photograph
December 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty!
December 29th, 2024  
