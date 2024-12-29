Sign up
Previous
364 / 365
The dreams I dreamed for you
My Hermit Thrush is studiously ignoring me but I think this is the first time I was allowed to "shoot" my winter guest from the outdoors instead of from behind window glass...
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
2
3
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
364
photos
15
followers
13
following
99% complete
View this month »
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th December 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
outdoors
,
thrush
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular photograph
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty!
December 29th, 2024
