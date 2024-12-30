Previous
You wanna get me a new backpack for the New Year? by peachfront
365 / 365

You wanna get me a new backpack for the New Year?

Cookie the fifty-something Yellow-crowned Amazon has put some chew marks on his backpack... but we had a good walk today anyway.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
100% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
December 30th, 2024  
