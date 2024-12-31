Previous
I get a tad closer every day or two by peachfront
Photo 366

I get a tad closer every day or two

Hermit Thrush in the morning mist
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
100% complete

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Love pictures of birds. Simplistically beautiful.
December 31st, 2024  
