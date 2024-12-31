Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
I get a tad closer every day or two
Hermit Thrush in the morning mist
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
0
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birding
Jackie Snider
Love pictures of birds. Simplistically beautiful.
December 31st, 2024
