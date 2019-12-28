The National Gallery

We were in London this evening for a theatre visit ("Come from Away", the story of the local population in Gander, Newfoundland, who found themselves looking after the passengers from dozens of planes that had been grounded there in the immediate aftermath of the 2001 September 11 attacks in New York and Washington. It is a remarkable story.



Entirely unconnected with that, on the walk back to the station, we passed The National Gallery.



[From Wikipedia] "It is an art museum in Trafalgar Square in the City of Westminster, in Central London. Founded in 1824, it houses a collection of over 2,300 paintings dating from the mid-13th century to 1900.



The Gallery is an exempt charity, and a non-departmental public body of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. Its collection belongs to the government on behalf of the British public, and entry to the main collection is free of charge. It is among the most visited art museums in the world, after the Louvre, the British Museum, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art."