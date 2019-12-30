Previous
Next
Dawn on the beach 1 by peadar
274 / 365

Dawn on the beach 1

We headed to the north Kent coast (about an hour's drive) for a dawn walk along the seafront.

This is Whitstable, famous for its 'Native Oysters' which were collected from beds beyond the low water mark from Roman times until the mid-20th century. This is remembered in the annual Whitstable Oyster Festival.

In 1830, one of the earliest passenger railway services was opened by the Canterbury and Whitstable Railway Company. In 1832, the company built a harbour and extended the line to handle coal and other bulk cargos for the City of Canterbury. The railway has since closed but the harbour is still an important feature for the local community and attracts considerable tourist interest.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Peter H

ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise