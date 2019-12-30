Dawn on the beach 1

We headed to the north Kent coast (about an hour's drive) for a dawn walk along the seafront.



This is Whitstable, famous for its 'Native Oysters' which were collected from beds beyond the low water mark from Roman times until the mid-20th century. This is remembered in the annual Whitstable Oyster Festival.



In 1830, one of the earliest passenger railway services was opened by the Canterbury and Whitstable Railway Company. In 1832, the company built a harbour and extended the line to handle coal and other bulk cargos for the City of Canterbury. The railway has since closed but the harbour is still an important feature for the local community and attracts considerable tourist interest.