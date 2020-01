I have a new cook book...

I posted a few days ago that I had a new book of Palestinian recipes to discover; this is the first serious attempt. Titled "musaka'a" (which apparently means 'cold dish' in arabic) it is a roasted aubergine and spiced chickpea and tomato stew, served here with tomato salad, white bean dip, flatbreads and ciabatta. Served at room temperature, it was gorgeous!