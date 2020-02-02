Sign up
Happy times
Our weekend celebrations. This is not the most perfect portrait of the three of them, but I liked it because it caught a bit of fun.
Left is Miriam, next is her younger sister, Terri, and far right is Terri's daughter Claire. We had a lovely weekend celebrating Claire's recent birthday.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Peter H
ace
@peadar
Tags
portrait
,
sisters
,
niece
Casablanca
ace
It's great fun, full of life! And very natural. Hope Claire had a super celebration.
February 2nd, 2020
