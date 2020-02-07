Previous
Next
St Lawrence, Bourton-on-the-Hill by peadar
313 / 365

St Lawrence, Bourton-on-the-Hill

We're away for a family weekend in The Cotswolds. St Lawrence, Bourton-on-the-Hill, dates back to the 12th century, with later additions in the 14th and 15th century. It is a Grade 1 Listed Building.

Many thanks for all of your recent comments, all are read and very much appreciated.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marloes ace
Must be great to be able to touch history! Have fun :)
February 7th, 2020  
Louise
Enjoy!
February 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise