Previous
Next
Caution by peadar
318 / 365

Caution

This notice is next to a heated radiator. Are we really saying we need to be warned that a radiator is hot?

Just another shot for the day, please don't feel you have to comment.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise