338 / 365
If you don't like the weather, wait 20 minutes...
Dawn this morning was a real mix. Looking across the Calder Valley to Sowerby, the tops of the hills were covered in mist and snow, whilst the houses lower down were bathed in the morning sun. And we can see blue sky above. Me, confused?
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
0
0
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
1544
photos
119
followers
76
following
Views
0
Album
365 2019-20
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
3rd March 2020 7:17am
Tags
snow
,
sun
,
valley
,
mist
,
yorkshire
,
calder
,
calderdale
,
sowerby
