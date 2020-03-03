Previous
Next
If you don't like the weather, wait 20 minutes... by peadar
338 / 365

If you don't like the weather, wait 20 minutes...

Dawn this morning was a real mix. Looking across the Calder Valley to Sowerby, the tops of the hills were covered in mist and snow, whilst the houses lower down were bathed in the morning sun. And we can see blue sky above. Me, confused?
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise