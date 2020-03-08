St Martin of Tours, Eynsford

We're lucky to be located not far from the Kent countryside; Eynsford is a popular spot but this is a slightly different view not enjoyed by many visitors. St Martin of Tours dates back to the early Norman period, around 1100 AD, not that long after William the Conqueror had won the battle at Hastings against incumbent Arthur.



