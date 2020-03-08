Previous
St Martin of Tours, Eynsford by peadar
St Martin of Tours, Eynsford

We're lucky to be located not far from the Kent countryside; Eynsford is a popular spot but this is a slightly different view not enjoyed by many visitors. St Martin of Tours dates back to the early Norman period, around 1100 AD, not that long after William the Conqueror had won the battle at Hastings against incumbent Arthur.

Many thanks for all of your comments this week - especially on "Copley Viaduct" which got to the TT - my first ever in 8 years of posting shots on this site. Very much appreciated.
