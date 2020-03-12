Previous
Morning glory! by peadar
347 / 365

Morning glory!

After yesterday's dark and gloomy Calderdale, this was the view from my room when I left for work this morning.

This is Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale. For viewers of The Last Tango in Halifax, this is the supposed location of the supermarket where Alan (Derek Jacobi) now has a job!
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
95% complete

Photo Details

