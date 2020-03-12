Sign up
Morning glory!
After yesterday's dark and gloomy Calderdale, this was the view from my room when I left for work this morning.
This is Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale. For viewers of The Last Tango in Halifax, this is the supposed location of the supermarket where Alan (Derek Jacobi) now has a job!
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Peter H
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
Tags
bridge
,
valley
,
yorkshire
,
calder
,
calderdale
,
sowerby
