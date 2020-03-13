The lock-keeper's cottage

We've been here before - the junction on the Calder & Hebble Navigation at Salterhebble, just south of Halifax. (The name derives from "salt-sellers' footbridge").



You might be able to make out the line map on the wall of the lock abutment, turn right to a short arm heading north, turn left out of the lock onto the main line heading towards Sowerby Bridge and the junction with The Rochdale Canal there. As is usual for complicated sets of locks, there is still a lock-keeper's cottage, and although there is definitely someone living there, I believe nowadays the lock-keepers comprise a team of volunteers.



This is processed in line with some other recent Yorkshire shots, desaturated, warm white balance, higher than normal contrast, shadows adjusted.



