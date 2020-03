Cooking again...

As I work away from home, getting back to real home cooking at the weekends is a treat beyond compare. This is pan-fried tuna steak, with a warm maftool, green bean and rocket salad, and some lemon, garlic and chilli roast potatoes. It was gorgeous, even if I say so myself! Another shout out to Yasmin Khan, and her recent cookbook "Zaitoun".



Many thanks for all of your comments this week, very much appreciated.