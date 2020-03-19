Sign up
Sowerby Bridge canalside
This is the Rochdale Canal heading into its terminus at Sowerby Bridge. I was attracted by the substantial canalside buildings.
Many thanks for all of your recent comments, all are very much appreciated. Only 11 days to go now to complete my year of posting every day with a shot taken on the day.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
365 2019-20
Canon PowerShot G7 X
19th March 2020 5:17pm
bridge
canal
yorkshire
rochdale
sowerby
Boo
ace
I really like this so much...what lies around the corner? I know..a GIANT Baby duck...be careful out there!
March 19th, 2020
