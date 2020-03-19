Previous
Sowerby Bridge canalside by peadar
Sowerby Bridge canalside

This is the Rochdale Canal heading into its terminus at Sowerby Bridge. I was attracted by the substantial canalside buildings.

Many thanks for all of your recent comments, all are very much appreciated. Only 11 days to go now to complete my year of posting every day with a shot taken on the day.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Peter H

Boo ace
I really like this so much...what lies around the corner? I know..a GIANT Baby duck...be careful out there!
March 19th, 2020  
