Previous
Next
Maddie's Birthday by peadar
357 / 365

Maddie's Birthday

After yesterday's strenuous cake-making (ahem!), we had a lovely birthday dinner today. We did carry out all the appropriate risk assessments, and, as none of the four of us are in a "vulnerable" group, we thought it was worth it.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise