357 / 365
Maddie's Birthday
After yesterday's strenuous cake-making (ahem!), we had a lovely birthday dinner today. We did carry out all the appropriate risk assessments, and, as none of the four of us are in a "vulnerable" group, we thought it was worth it.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
1569
photos
119
followers
75
following
97% complete
View this month »
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 2019-20
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
22nd March 2020 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
birthday
,
card
,
present
,
maddie
