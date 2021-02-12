Sunrise over Patcham Mill

On my journey into work this morning I had to stop for this. After a few minutes out of the car I decided that was enough (it was -2.5 deg C)!



Bottom Centre is Waterhall Mill, at Patcham. According to Wikipedia:

Waterhall Mill was built in 1885 by James Holloway, the Shoreham millwright. It was the last windmill built in Sussex, and was working until 1924. In World War II it was used by the Home Guard as a lookout post. The mill was converted into a house in 1963, retaining the machinery and externally restored. New sails were erected in 1972. The cap was partly rebuilt and new sails erected following a lightning strike in December 1990.