Photo 491
Canal planning
I happened across this shot from 2012, taken on a trip along the Oxford Canal. We are planning a month-long canal trip this summer - I can't wait...
Many thanks for all your recent comments and suggestions, all much appreciated.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1642
photos
105
followers
70
following
134% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
7th June 2012 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
cottage
,
lock
,
oxford
,
cropredy
,
lockeeper
