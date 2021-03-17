Sign up
Photo 504
Back to the marina
Canal series: all good things must come to an end, and our canal break ends back at the boatyard near Oxford.
Many thanks for all of your recent comments. I hope you've enjoyed the canal series photos.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1665
photos
110
followers
75
following
138% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th July 2015 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
marina
,
oxford
,
narrowboat
,
boatyard
