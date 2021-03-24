Sign up
Photo 511
Silhouette
It was an astonishing day, bright and sunny although the tremperature never got above 10 deg C. And there was a golden sunset.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
0
0
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1672
photos
112
followers
74
following
511
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd March 2021 5:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
golden
,
trees
,
silhouette
